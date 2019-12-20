This Rare Bookstore In G-Town Will Feed Your Book-Hungry Soul

Conceptualised by Raju Singh, Chapter 101 stocks more than 1,000 titles—rare discoveries, first-edition copies and all the classics. Every single book has been carefully curated, from all over the world, and assembled as part of this massive collection by Mr. Singh himself.

Choose from a wide range of genres—fiction, art, music, sport or biographies—this store has something for everyone.

Soft jazz music, a strict no-cellphone policy, bright lights, posters of Louis Armstrong and Bob Marley as well as a display of vintage décor and accessories, Chapter 101 is a recreation of every reader’s happy place.

We spotted beautiful copies of Hemingway’s masterpieces, Somerset Maugham’s wondrous creations and all 90 of PG Wodehouse’s books. Then, buy yourself a book, any book, and start building your own collection. Prices start at INR 500 and can go up, up and up depending on the rarity of the book.

You probably haven’t been to a bookstore like this, in either Delhi or Gurgaon. Pour yourself some coffee and indulge your reading habit at Chapter 101.

