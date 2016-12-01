Our Search For Cheap-Leather-Everything Ended At Yashwant Place

Leather is irresistible. Leather is sassy. Leather is edgy. But one thing it’s not? Cheap. Well, at most branded places at least.

Allow us to give this widespread misconception a kick in the butt. We’ve walked down the many leather shops at Yashwant Place with the eyes of a mad scientist and we’re here with the verdict. This place wins hands down when it comes to leather shopping on a bonsai budget. On top of that, the store owners aren’t exactly averse to bargaining {gleeful drumroll?}.

The variety of hats, skirts, jackets, gloves, bags and more we stumbled upon here had us gasping for breath. There’s so much treasure here that no amount of talking will do justice; just see these photos and you’ll know.