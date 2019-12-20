Meal For Two Under INR 250 in CP? Yes, Please!

I discovered this place while strolling around in CP and the auto rickshaw caught my attention. The Double Egg Roll was filled with crazy sauces, fresh onions and lots and lots of egg! If you want something meaty, the Chicken Seekh Roll is a delight with bits of perfectly-cooked chicken and sauces. The Paneer Roll is pretty good too but if you’re non-vegetarian, I’d recommend sticking to the other ones. Rolls can make your thirsty and the cold coffee, shakes and aerated drinks here make sure you don’t need to head anywhere else.