Studs, Denims & Prints: Super Cheap Shoes From Sarojini Nagar

If we were to write our own version of Duck Tales, we’d have Uncle Scrooge diving into a mountain of shoes. And why exactly are we talking of Scrooge, you ask? Well, the prospect of recreating this scene seemed a little too real on our recent trip to Sarojini Nagar market.

Heaps over heaps of pop-coloured shoes, hanging from their laces, lined in rows or just coexisting in dizzying clusters left us dumbfounded. We found South Park ones, studded ones, shoes with polka dots, winter checks, glittered stars, and denim patches, all priced between INR 250-400. Yes, so damn cheap!

All sneaker heads better take a good look at these beauties we dug up. Then, just go find your winning pair, and shoe for the stars, you guys!