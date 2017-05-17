Check Out Bricks 4 Kidz For Some LEGO Learning

Bricks 4 Kidz, a chain of play-based educational centres located in cities across the world, is now here for the Delhi tots with its first franchise in Hauz Khas. It aims at teaching certain fundamental skills to children aged 2 – 13 years, using the ever-popular LEGO blocks.
Build A Brain
The centre holds workshops which revolve around monthly themes, and encourage the kids to get some hands-on experience by participating in model-building. The model plans are designed to supplement what they learn from the school curriculum, with the themes ranging from animals to space.
The task of building said models {with the brightly-coloured LEGO bricks} fulfills the aim of engaging the child in using and enhancing multiple cognitive and motor abilities, honing social skills, and introducing the basics of STEM {science, technology, engineering and math}, all the while having a ton of fun at it.
Everything Is Awesome
All the programmes are designed to enhance imagination and self-expression across the age groups {older kids can try out the cool movie-making activities}. The atmosphere at the centre is kept lively and non-competitive during the hour-long sessions, and group sizes are limited to 6 – 8 students so it doesn’t hamper concentration.
The centre welcomes walk-ins and single sessions {they also do birthdays!}, and you may also choose to enroll in their regular set of six classes. Since the class structure and fees, and even blocks, vary according to age, interested folks may want to choose what fits them best from their list of programs. Meanwhile, we’re totally digging this school-meets-The Lego Movie setup.
