Check Out Bricks 4 Kidz For Some LEGO Learning

The centre holds workshops which revolve around monthly themes, and encourage the kids to get some hands-on experience by participating in model-building. The model plans are designed to supplement what they learn from the school curriculum, with the themes ranging from animals to space.

The task of building said models {with the brightly-coloured LEGO bricks} fulfills the aim of engaging the child in using and enhancing multiple cognitive and motor abilities, honing social skills, and introducing the basics of STEM {science, technology, engineering and math}, all the while having a ton of fun at it.