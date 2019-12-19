Having marked its retail presence a couple of years ago, Matsya is known for creating ethnic silhouettes in a modern avatar, and has separate collections for pret and couture wear.
BFF's Sangeet? Check Out Matsya For Indian Wedding Wear
- Upwards: ₹ 1000
- Nearest Metro Station: KIRTI NAGAR
The Scoop
The Style
Matsya has something for every {wedding-y} occasion. The workmanship combines royal and ethnic looks to create outfits that we feel, you can pass on to your kids as well.
A classic approach to design will always remain trendy, and that is what we believe stands out at Matsya.
What We Love
These outfits are1 all about rich silks in deep tones with subtle handwork, and are some of our favourite pieces.
They also have a silver jewellery collection, which is made with the same minimalist and classic approach.
Who It's For
From brides to bridesmaids, their mommies and aunties, there’s something for all you ladies. If you have a wedding in your family, Matsya is your best bet for that perfect outfit for a mehendi, sangeet, or wedding ceremony.
Follow them on Facebook here.
Check out Ms Coco Queen’s post on Matsya here. You can follow her on Instagram here.
- Upwards: ₹ 1000
- Nearest Metro Station: KIRTI NAGAR
Comments (0)