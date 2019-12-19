Check Out Sitch For Curated, Buyable Looks By Multiple Designers

That it's like Pernia's Pop-Up Shop, but for indie designers—and it has whole, buyable looks that have been put together by a celebrity stylist, Ami Patel. Before you read further, I should warn you that this store in Basant Lok market isn't for the casual shopper, but more for the fashion aficionado, because everything is priced on the higher side. If you care about designers and labels, you'll really be into their curation. If you shop for INR 500 type dresses when you're bored at work, you should give this a miss. What I loved most were their blazer dresses; they're worth the investment because they are classic and cool enough for you to bring back every season (and I've always been more okay spending on outerwear than on a dress or top). You'll also find cool designers like Siddartha Tytler, Laquna, Nine Vice, Kanika Goyal, Rigu, Swatee Singh Label, and more retailing out of here (39 in total, and growing). Sitch is open 11 AM - 7 PM from Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday. Vasant Vihar is the closest metro station.