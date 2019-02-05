Check Out This Awesome Fine Dining Pan Asian Restaurant in South Delhi

Ziu is a classily done fine dining pan Asian restaurant in Sangam Courtyard RK Puram. And as all fine dining things go the food offerings match with the ambience. Focusing on giving authentic dishes with quality ingredients. They also have some very unique dishes curated by their chef like Gain Oh Phukao Fai a live flambé, volcano chicken with red nom Jim sauce, Som Tam a fried green papaya salad, Chicken Rice Crackers roasted chicken in basil sauce served on crispy brown rice crackers. I could go on but better to go there and enjoy the experience. Do check out my photos to get an idea of what I'm talking about. Ziu is great to go for a celebration, a quiet dinner or a romantic one.