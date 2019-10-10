Check Out This Beautiful Restaurant Overlooking Panoramic Views In Noida

I Sacked Newton have a huge place, the tables are quite spacious but the ambience is sort of dark, the interiors are quite normal and decent. Also, I loved their outdoor seating area, it was very aesthetic. I loved their glass wall that overlooked the panoramic view of Noida. They also have light live music. The staff was very helpful and polite. Their service was very prompt and professional. Food, 1. Mushroom and ricotta ravioli: I loved these. The ravioli were very soft and the stuffing was very flavorful. The sauce was perfectly cooked with a perfect blend of spices. 2. Spiced mushroom, broccoli dumplings: I loved these as well, the skin of the dumplings was very thin and soft, the stuffing was juicy and flavoursome. The 3 dips served with these were amazing. 3. Farmer's delight pizza: I didn't like the pizza, the crust wasn't good at all, the toppings felt kinda raw and there was cheese only on one of the slice. 4. Brownie Shake: This shake was very good, it was blended with ice cream and brownie in a good amount and the chocolate flavour was whole. 5. KitKat Shake: Didn't like this one as the texture was very watery and it wasn't thick at all, it wasn't even sweet. Apart from pizza and KitKat shake, I loved everything. Overall, I'd recommend this place for its ambience and feels and also, for the ravioli.❤