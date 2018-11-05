The Indus People, the brainchild of Aditi Batra, is a brand that does modern and elegant lifestyle products. Finding their inspiration in the wide array of colours and textures present in the country, they have crafted a range of serving bowls, cups, and glasses that are oh-so-pleasing. Each of their products is handcrafted in India by artisans with utmost care. The products come with minimal gold detailing and in soothing pastel colours. They have also launched a collection of notebooks inspired by various cities in the Indian subcontinent. We’re eyeing their Kulhar gift boxes that also make for the perfect housewarming gifts. You can find their products on their website or on their Instagram page. They would also soon be opening their design studio-cum-store on Golf Course Road, Gurgaon, so you could go there and check their products in person too!
Check Out This Brand For Minimal Handmade Cups, Bowls & More!
Online Shopping Sites
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Since they only launched some time ago, they have a small collection at the moment. However, each product is exquisite, and the stuff is definitely worth checking out.
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 500 - INR 1,000
Online Shopping Sites
Comments (0)