Check Out This Brand For Minimal Handmade Cups, Bowls & More!

The Indus People, the brainchild of Aditi Batra, is a brand that does modern and elegant lifestyle products. Finding their inspiration in the wide array of colours and textures present in the country, they have crafted a range of serving bowls, cups, and glasses that are oh-so-pleasing. Each of their products is handcrafted in India by artisans with utmost care. The products come with minimal gold detailing and in soothing pastel colours. They have also launched a collection of notebooks inspired by various cities in the Indian subcontinent. We’re eyeing their Kulhar gift boxes that also make for the perfect housewarming gifts. You can find their products on their website or on their Instagram page. They would also soon be opening their design studio-cum-store on Golf Course Road, Gurgaon, so you could go there and check their products in person too!