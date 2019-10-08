Check Out This Brand That Sells Exquisite Fabrics Handcrafted by Artisans Across India!

Fabriclore (fabric+lore) was started with a motto to revive India’s rich textile traditions and make it accessible to everyone via the online medium. The only handcrafted treasures we have are our mothers or grandmothers’ hand-me-downs. Let’s be honest, trying to source fabrics from other avenues will definitely burn a hole in our pocket and takes a lot of time and effort!

But thankfully, Fabriclore has partnered with modern designers who work on fabrics sourced from artisans situated in different corners of the country. These designers create fusion designs for both clothing and home furnishing, and all of their products are just a click away.

Fabriclore sources their fabric in the following ways:

1. Manual curation: The merchandising team visits less explored areas of the country and source fabrics from local artisans to ensure that the fabric is never OTT or tacky.

2. Fusion of New Materials and Crafts: This is where the traditional meets the new with fabrics and designs like Indigo on Doria, Ajrak on Chanderi and Muslin, Bandhani on silks, to name a few.

3. Fabriclore Exclusives: These are created in-house by a designer and involves processes such as block-making, natural dying, and printing.

With the upcoming festive season, there’s no better time than now to stock up on ethnic clothes. Priced at affordable rates, you can get your hands on a variety of fabrics on this portal ranging from Brocade Silk to Kalamkari Saree Fabrics to Hatheli Sansthan’s Collection of handmade home furnishing and accessories. The earthy, stunning fabrics from this brand give us the vibes of being closer to our roots!