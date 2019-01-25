Check Out This Suave Place For The Foodie In You!

So I recently lunched in kheer at The Roseate House and was pleasantly surprised with their Japanese woodwork on the walls whilst keeping it very Indian and giving it an authentic touch! One side of the wall was decorated with spices straight from Dilli 6 while the other had framed Banarasi saris decorating the entire wall. The food was amazing with more flavour and less spice just the way I prefer! To kickstart, I loved their palak patta chaat which was a crispy palak served with tangy chutney and yoghurt. As for the appetisers, I would have to say the tandoori paneer tikka and the beet and pine nut croquettes took the cake wherein every bite of the paneer tikka had a stuffing of apricot in it! For the main course, I would suggest you try their Dal Makhni even though its a very generic dish but trust me its far from that! From the first bite itself, you can feel the strong flavour of ghee and it gave me the true feels of #gharkakhaana! Even their Dal Dhungar which was smoked kidney bean with whole black gram lentil was quite delicious but nothing compared to the Makhni! I absolutely relished the Malabar prawns with a strong flavour of coconut which went perfectly well with the Bakarkhani roti! It's true when they say there's always room for dessert! I absolutely loved their bottle gourd kheer and their Delhi 6 kulfi, they were demolished to bits! Also, it was quite evident how the chef tried to maintain a balance between all the dishes by balancing out the ingredients and controlling the spice yet keeping them very authentic which seemed to work perfectly well where the dishes were concerned. I would highly recommend people to check out this suave place next time you're around Aerocity for a perfect dinner date with bae!