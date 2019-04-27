Check Out This Super Cosy Cafe Serving Food In Brooklyn Style And Artisanal Coffee In GK1

Brooklyn bakehouse is a small pretty cosy cafe located in GK1. I was stunned by their beautiful artistic decor. Every corner has cutesy stuff. This hip cafe is known to serve food in true Brooklyn style and some amazing Artisanal Coffee. My top recommendations- 1. Avocado Toast- Certainly one of the best in Delhi- just so fresh and delicious. It had fresh salsa and caramelized onions which made this beauty so yum. 2. Farmer's Choice Pizza- Pizza had fresh toppings of roasted mushrooms, zucchini and bell peppers. The crust was baked to perfection and it looked delish. 3. Gym Junkie Sandwich- I absolutely loved this sandwich with delicious fillings of fresh grilled veggies and cheese. It paired up well with cold coffee. 4. Lebanese Sandwich- Hummus made this sandwich yummy. I just relished the stuffing of this sandwich. We ended our meal with Blueberry Cheesecake- Every bite of it was soft and decadent.