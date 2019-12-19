This Restaurant Is One Pretty Stop Offering Quintessential Punjabi And Oriental Dishes

This newly opened up place called Daler has a chique ambience with amazing chandelier lighting and bright and colourful furniture. Daler as the word means courageous has some of the quintessential Punjabi and Oriental dishes. Some of the dishes that you guys must try are: STARTERS: Amritsari Chicken Tikka Paneer kaleji MOCKTAILS: Watermelon fizz Rise of Phoenix MAIN COURSE: Schezwan Chicken Thai Curry Singapore Noodles DESSERT: Go desi with their yummy Gulab Jamun or else Chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream Don't be dicey about taking your family here for the dinner as it has all the comfort and desi food your family needs. It's a one pretty stop away from the hustle and bustle like any other restaurants offering you best of Punjabi and Oriental Cuisine. If in doubt about what to order ask the chef in charge and he'll definitely help you out with it. Always book in advance in case you're looking for a big table.