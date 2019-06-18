This Outlet In South Delhi Delivers Delicious Cucumber Sushi & Chilli Cheese Dimsums

Delivery Services

Noshi - Yum Asian Delivery

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

23, Community Centre, Kailash Colony Extension, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Noshi means "good wishes" and from "Noshi - Yum Asian Delivery", indeed my meal bag from this place was no less than good wishes. Such a colourful bag with nicely stacked boxes. I got my order well in time and the best part was the packaging. Special mention for the temperature of the dishes-which was perfectly suitable. Sushis were served with a base of the ice and the whole packing was great. Now coming to the main part, food was incredibly delicious. I am totally in love with the Chilli Cheese Dimsums, Edamame Dimsums and Cucumber Sushi. For the main course, I loved their Green Thai Curry which was bursting with flavours. Also, their Blueberry Cheesecake is a must try.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

