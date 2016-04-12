Have You Checked Out These Adorable Socks by Moja Péro?

Péro’s latest showcase at the Amazon India Fashion Week, 2016 was Aneeth Arora’s way of paying a sweet tribute to a much beloved {and rather quirky} fictional character—Pippi Longstocking. And this very tribute gave way to Moja Péro—a new line of socks by Péro.

These socks are quintessentially Pippi, who, as we know, loved a bit of mixing and matching. Predominantly in shades of black, white and red, these socks come with stripes, checks, polka dots, and hearts, and as you might have expected, one pair definitely does not match the other!

It may be summer right now, but we wouldn’t mind stocking up our sock drawer with a few pairs of these fun mojas!

Price: A set of three socks costs INR 4,500

Contact: Write to perobyaneetharora@gmail.com to place your order

Follow them on Facebook here.