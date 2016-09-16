Check Out This Secret Vault Full Of Anime & Manga In Delhi

Manga is a Japanese genre: Seen as a comic book with cartoons, it is so much more. The Japan Foundation library has over 1,500 manga books, in both Japanese and English, with an entire section dedicated solely to it.

Manga lovers look no further; just visit the library, get membership and enjoy your favourite comics in comfy seats and beanbags. The best bit: You can even borrow them and take them home.

An array of Japanese magazines and periodicals are also available at the library and can be borrowed whenever you want.

Check out their collection here.