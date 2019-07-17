Check Out This Space Theme Bakery Serving Colourful Desserts

This is a beautiful picture-perfect bakery with space theme all around the walls, coaster and even the menu. Space Cake by Nasa be called the hidden gem with an entire cafe has a pastel mood board. One of their very enjoyable deserts is Ice Cream Sandwiches which is will leave you speechless quite frankly, thanks to those pretty hues of pinks, purples and blues. They also do quirky looking rainbow popsicles and brownie. If you love hot chocolates then so must try out their Hot Chocolate. They also serve Cheesy Fries, Mac & Cheese and Supreme Ceasar Salad which must try savoury dishes. This little place also has such unique and amazing designs, and they are doing an excellent job in customized cakes. So dear dessert lovers, waste no time and head over for some colourful desserts at Space Cakes by Nasa.