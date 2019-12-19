A Cup Of Chaayos Is All One Needs!

Amongst the buzz of Greater Kailash 2 M-block market sits this snack spot which never lets you down. The decor is done well and offers you a nice place to enjoy your snacks. The planters to decorative cycle upfront and indie set of paintings and wall art make it interesting! Chaayos lets you curate tea to your liking. Also selling their curated packed tea. The menu is authentic and remains true to its brand. Summer drinks like lassi, Panna and ice teas cool you up from weather heat without burning a hole in your wallet. Snacks from bun butter to pau bhaji keep the menu canteen style and fill you up good. Paneer loaded paratha is especially good offering an Indian style pizza that is too good to say no to. Chaayos keeps it sweet with few choices including their tea cakes. Offering decent service by friendly staff will definitely assure a good time. This place is best for a casual outing for breakfast and tea snacks. They stay open till 1 am providing a late night hunger retreat.