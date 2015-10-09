Weekends are all about long, leisurely breakfasts, so why not try something new? Here’s where to find the best bagels in town.
Cheese, Salmon & Raisin: On a Bagel Trail in Delhi
Au Bon Pain
Dunkin Donuts
Di Ghent
What to Order: Bemmel Bagel {Gorgonzola and Mushroom.} Their Lehaye bagel {smoked salmon and boiled eggs} is also worth a look-see.
Where: 208, Level 2, Cross Point Mall, DLF Phase 4
Nearest Metro Station: MG Road
Price: INR 120 onwards
Timings: 8am – 11pm
Contact: 0124 422 7444
Follow their Facebook page here.
Ivy and Bean
What to Order: Chicken, Avocado and Cheese. And if you’re vegetarian, Grilled Veggies.
Where: 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas
Price: INR 50 onwards
Timings: 11am – 11pm
Contact: 011 41090119
Follow their Facebook page here.
All American Diner
What to Order: Brown Bagel with Cream Cheese
Where: Ground Floor, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh
Price: INR 95 plus taxes
Timings: 7am – 12am
Contact: 011 43663162, 011 43663333
Check out their website here.
Smoke House Deli
Defence Bakery
What to Order: Oregano Bagels. They keep Bagel buns only, and have cheese, whole wheat, oregano and multigrain variants.
Where: 34, Defence Colony Market
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar
Price: INR 120 onwards
Timings: 10am – 9pm
Contact: 011 24333178, 011 24338119
Check out their website here.
Theos
What to Order: Chilli Paprika Chicken Bagel. They also have a vegetarian version.
Where: Dynamic House, Aggahpur, Main Dadri Road, Sector-41, Noida
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Center
Price: INR 110 onwards
Timings: 11am – 12am
Contact: +91 8750242224
Check out their website here.
