Cheese, Salmon & Raisin: On a Bagel Trail in Delhi

Weekends are all about long, leisurely breakfasts, so why not try something new? Here’s where to find the best bagels in town.

Au Bon Pain

Dunkin Donuts

Dunkin Donuts

What to Order: Bagel ’n’ Cream Cheese. A tried, tested and trusted option.

Where: Find a store here.

Price: INR 60 plus taxes

Timings: 9am – 12am

Contact:  Call here. 

Check out their website here.

Fast Food Restaurants

Dunkin Donuts

N-6, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Di Ghent

What to Order: Bemmel Bagel {Gorgonzola and Mushroom.} Their Lehaye bagel {smoked salmon and boiled eggs} is also worth a look-see.

Where: 208, Level 2, Cross Point Mall, DLF Phase 4

Nearest Metro Station: MG Road

Price: INR 120 onwards

Timings: 8am – 11pm

Contact:  0124 422 7444

Follow their Facebook page here. 

Cafes

Di Ghent Cafe

4.5

Cross Point Mall, 207 & 208, Level 2, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

Ivy and Bean

What to Order: Chicken, Avocado and Cheese. And if you’re vegetarian, Grilled Veggies.

Where: 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas

Price: INR 50 onwards

Timings: 11am – 11pm

Contact:  011 41090119

Follow their Facebook page here. 

Cafes

Ivy & Bean

4.2

Sishan House, 119, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

All American Diner

What to Order: Brown Bagel with Cream Cheese

Where: Ground Floor, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh

Price: INR 95 plus taxes

Timings: 7am – 12am

Contact:  011 43663162, 011 43663333

Check out their website here. 

Casual Dining

The All American Diner

4.3

India Habitat Centre, Ground Floor, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi

Smoke House Deli

What to Order: Tenderloin and Mustard Breakfast Bagel. They also have other interesting flavours; we’re looking at the Smoked Salmon and Wasabi.

Where: Find an outlet here.

Price: INR 240 onwards

Timings: 11am – 1am

Contact: Find a number here. 

Check out their website here.

Casual Dining

Smoke House Deli

4.3

17, 1st Floor, Khan Market, New Delhi

Defence Bakery

What to Order: Oregano Bagels. They keep Bagel buns only, and have cheese, whole wheat, oregano and multigrain variants.

Where: 34, Defence Colony Market

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar

Price: INR 120 onwards

Timings: 10am – 9pm

Contact:  011 24333178, 011 24338119

Check out their website here. 

Bakeries

Defence Bakery

4.3

34, Main Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Theos

What to Order: Chilli Paprika Chicken Bagel. They also have a vegetarian version.

Where: Dynamic House, Aggahpur, Main Dadri Road, Sector-41, Noida

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Center

Price: INR 110 onwards

Timings: 11am – 12am

Contact:  +91 8750242224

Check out their website here. 

Bakeries

Theos

4.5

Dynamic House, Near HP Petrol Pump, Main Dadri Road, Sector 41, Noida

