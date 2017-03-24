LBBPicks: Have A Gouda Time At These Cheese Stores In Delhi

Don’t we all love a good wine and cheese soiree? Now you can throw your own. Just get some crackers, some vino and head to these cheese stores in Delhi.
Have A Gouda Time At These Cheese Stores In Delhi
Passion Cheese Store
Unlike most cheese places in Delhi, Passion prides themselves on stocking 100% pure vegetarian cheeses. For those of you with desi tastes, choose from an array of flavours like garlic, onion, cumin, and coriander, created especially for the Indian palate.
Price: Spreadable Cheese start at INR 120; other cheeses start at INR 140 {approx.}
The Cheese Ball
Conveniently located in Meherchand Market, you can shop and indulge in your cheese cravings here. Some of their unique cheese offerings are Burrata, Kwark, and Scamorza.
Price: Starting at INR 1,200 per kg {approx.}
Fortune Gourmet
Fortune Gourmet is a gourmet food distributor. Aside from selections of seafood, meat, and pasta, they’ve got some great cheeses on offer too. We suggest you go for their variety of soft cheese spreads and Spanish cheeses like Manchego.
Price: Starting at INR 900 per kg
Steakhouse
Over 50 years and Steakhouse is still providing the best in fine meats, as well as cheeses. Known for stocking French, Italian, Spanish, and Dutch cheeses, they also have some finer local cheeses to offer. We suggest you go for their selection from Pondicherry or Sikkim.
Price: Ranging from INR 850 – INR 4,800 per kg
Le Marche
Le Marche has received the Golden Spoon Award for being the best gourmet food retailer for two consecutive years now. Naturally with this award it’s not surprising that they are well stocked with gourmet imported cheeses.
Price: Ranging between INR 640 – INR 350 for 200 grams
Altitude Store
One of Delhi’s most famous organic food stores, Altitude has a great selection of organic cheeses. We suggest you go for their Asiago, flavoured Goudas, Gorgonzola, and Parmesan.
Price: Starting at INR 100 per 100 grams {approx.}
Food Hall
For all you chefs out there, not only can you find a great variety of cheeses here but you also can find several eclectic recipes for all your cheeses. We suggest you try some of their Cotija, Comte, Colby, and Cablanca cheese varieties.
Price: Starting at INR 150 for 100 grams {approx.}
Modern Bazaar
Modern Bazaar stocks a variety of cheese from around the world: Feta, Swiss, Mascarpone, Cottage Cheese, Ricotta, Brie, Roquefort, Mozzarella, Provolone, Edam, Gouda, Gruyere, Emmetal, Parmesan, Romano, Pecorino, Stilton, Gorgonzola, Carmembert, to name a few.
Price: Starting at INR 950 for 50 grams
Gourmet Store
Situated in the Hauz Khas main market this little store has some of the best quality cheese you can find. They have some fresh Gouda and Cheddar you must get your hands on. They also stack a lot of international food, in case you’re looking for some gourmet cooking time!
Price: Starting at INR 500
The Taste
Known for marinated meats , The Taste also has a wide collection of cheese you can enjoy with that barbecue on your terrace. We bought some smoked Gouda and Blue Cheese from these guys and loved the freshness. Perfect shop for all your barbecue, gourmet and cheese needs.
