A View Of The Qutub, French Food & Artsy Evenings At Delhi's First LGBTQ Cafe

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Chez Jerome - Q Cafe

Lado Sarai, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

344/3, 4th Floor, Lado Sarai, New Delhi

image-map-default

Shortcut

The capital has got its first LGBTQ cafe in Lado Sarai and it’s classy to say the least. Chez Jerome-Q Cafe is named after chef Jerome {of Rara Avis fame} and comprises a rooftop with a view of the Qutub Minar.

What To Expect

The peeps behind the cafe intend for the terrace cafe {a three-storey spa resides beneath} to be a safe space for everyone, especially the LGBTQ community. They plan to host live music evenings and also keep the stage open for those who want to share their life experiences, through poetry, art or otherwise.

You can also contribute art to the cafe and they’ll put it up.

So, We're Saying...

Chez Jerome is worth checking out for its inclusive crowds, a quality gourmet menu {expect fresh pastas and raivioli, Greek omelettes, fresh smoothies, BBQ on prior booking and home-made sorbets}.

It only opens up post 5pm.

 

Cafes

Chez Jerome - Q Cafe

Lado Sarai, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

344/3, 4th Floor, Lado Sarai, New Delhi

image-map-default