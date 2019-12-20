The capital has got its first LGBTQ cafe in Lado Sarai and it’s classy to say the least. Chez Jerome-Q Cafe is named after chef Jerome {of Rara Avis fame} and comprises a rooftop with a view of the Qutub Minar.
A View Of The Qutub, French Food & Artsy Evenings At Delhi's First LGBTQ Cafe
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Nearest Metro Station: QUTAB MINAR
What To Expect
The peeps behind the cafe intend for the terrace cafe {a three-storey spa resides beneath} to be a safe space for everyone, especially the LGBTQ community. They plan to host live music evenings and also keep the stage open for those who want to share their life experiences, through poetry, art or otherwise.
You can also contribute art to the cafe and they’ll put it up.
So, We're Saying...
