Binge On Chicken & Cheese Poppers At This Khan Market Restaurant

Casual Dining

Smokeys BBQ and Grill

New Delhi, Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

51, 1st Floor, Khan Market, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

I loved these dough balls infused with chicken rasher and mozzarella cheese air fried served with Honduran dressing. The quantity was good for two. Smokey's BBQ & Grill offers a variety of dressings including chipotle and BBQ, to pair with these poppers.

What Could Be Better?

The drinks were not so good; while the mix was okay, the fizz is always enjoyed chilled.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Best To Go With?

Family and Big Group

