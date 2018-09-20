I loved these dough balls infused with chicken rasher and mozzarella cheese air fried served with Honduran dressing. The quantity was good for two. Smokey's BBQ & Grill offers a variety of dressings including chipotle and BBQ, to pair with these poppers.
Binge On Chicken & Cheese Poppers At This Khan Market Restaurant
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2100
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The drinks were not so good; while the mix was okay, the fizz is always enjoyed chilled.
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 500 - INR 1,000
Best To Go With?
Family and Big Group
