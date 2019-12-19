Delicious Chicken Dishes That Will Make You Crave For More!

Changezi Chicken Restaurant has one of the best chicken qorma and Changezi chicken. The chicken is properly cooked and is tender. If you have a thing for spices, qorma is your thing! Pair it up with khameeri roti or rumali roti, and you're good to go. Proper sitting and air conditioning is also available. They have 2-3 shops on the same lane so you don't have to wait much for your turn.