This Designer Does Breathtaking Chikankari Lehngas & Saris

img-gallery-featured
Boutiques

Studio Anjul Bhandari

Shahpur Jat, New Delhi
4.6

233, Shahpur Jat, Siri Fort, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes it Awesome

If you head to the Anjul Bhandari Studio in Shahpur Jat, you'll fall in love with their delicate and subtle lehngas and ethnic wear. If you're especially a fan of muted hues like subdued teals, guava greens, or even off-whites, this is the place for you. They've got lehngas, kurtas and saris with fine chikankari and mukaish embroidery. 

Also, we personally love that they have certain pieces with extremely elegant embroidery crafted with pearls (exudes such a regal vibe).  Apart from their dressier garments, they have some simpler pieces that you can wear regularly too. 

What Could Be Better

We wish the brand also had a website so that we could get a sense of the price range of their garments.

Boutiques

Studio Anjul Bhandari

Shahpur Jat, New Delhi
4.6

233, Shahpur Jat, Siri Fort, New Delhi

image-map-default