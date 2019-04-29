This Designer Does Breathtaking Chikankari Lehngas & Saris

If you head to the Anjul Bhandari Studio in Shahpur Jat, you'll fall in love with their delicate and subtle lehngas and ethnic wear. If you're especially a fan of muted hues like subdued teals, guava greens, or even off-whites, this is the place for you. They've got lehngas, kurtas and saris with fine chikankari and mukaish embroidery.

Also, we personally love that they have certain pieces with extremely elegant embroidery crafted with pearls (exudes such a regal vibe). Apart from their dressier garments, they have some simpler pieces that you can wear regularly too.