Chill Out And Enjoy A Good Meal

Bars

The Chatter House

Khan Market, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

58, 1st & 2nd Floor, Khan Market, New Delhi

View 1 Other Outlet

What Makes It Awesome?

It exactly feels like your regular Khan Market restaurant with warm interiors and great food. The Chatter House milkshakes are heavy and exactly what you can think of. You cannot go wrong by ordering any flavour. My favourite was the Nutella one. Make sure you order the White Sauce Pasta here because it is just delicious. Creamy to the core, it is one of the best you can get in the vicinity. Gulab Jamun Cheesecake is the perfect thing to end the meal. An eggless offering, you will get the best of Gulab Jamun as well as the Cheesecake.

What Could Be Better?

More variety in the food menu.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group

Other Outlets

The Chatter House

Nehru Place, New Delhi

Epicuria Mall, Lower Ground Floor, Nehru Place, New Delhi

