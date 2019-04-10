Chill Out And Enjoy A Good Meal

It exactly feels like your regular Khan Market restaurant with warm interiors and great food. The Chatter House milkshakes are heavy and exactly what you can think of. You cannot go wrong by ordering any flavour. My favourite was the Nutella one. Make sure you order the White Sauce Pasta here because it is just delicious. Creamy to the core, it is one of the best you can get in the vicinity. Gulab Jamun Cheesecake is the perfect thing to end the meal. An eggless offering, you will get the best of Gulab Jamun as well as the Cheesecake.