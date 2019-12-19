Head To Spazzo For A Rejuvenating Waterbed Massage & Milky Facial

Imagine resting on a warm water bed, letting the wavy softness wash the tiredness out. Well, imagination becomes reality at Spazzo, the health club and spa zone at Crowne Plaza in Okhla. Recommended the Signature Crowne spa massage, my tired muscles were more than happy to let Komal, the expert masseuse, take the lead. With the water bed going from red to green to blue, it was quite a colourful time. The temperature is changed as per the requirement. I felt it cosy enough to doze off. Komal began the therapy with a foot cleansing ritual to wash out all the toxins from the feet. Flowers and salt were added to lukewarm water, giving the feet a fresh feel. Then mixing olive oil with relaxing essential oils such as jasmine and lavender, she began the rhythmic movements to massage the knots and the stiffness out. Along with some stretching exercise, she focussed on my pain points, It was 45 minutes of pure bliss. Since I had also decided upon a skin-tightening facial, she recommended steam and sauna before getting on with the business of cleaning the skin. So, this was even more refreshing for the facials have been crafted with care and only natural ingredients are used, which means no chemicals! As the face is softened after the steam, yoghurt was used to scrub and cleanse. Then some banana peel and honey to massage the skin and add some brightening. Finally milk and malai for massage. But it was the cucumber slices mask that brought the skin alive. The spa has many more natural facials to choose from and more massages too. The services and facilities are excellent. Should you like to be a member of Spazzo, you get access to the gym and the swimming pool, 50% discount on spa therapies and salon services, and a 20% discount on F&B. There is room to relax too and the ambience is easy on the eyes with flowers, fountains and sculptures. I liked the locker which has three different sections for your shoes and clothes. All amenities such as shampoo, moisturiser, comb, hair dryer are available. The staff is really polite and you get a refreshing drink on arrival. It’s also worthwhile taking a bite from the wellness menu which has been curated for the health and calorie-conscious ones. This comprises yoghurt and soya milk smoothies and shakes. The yoghurt smoothie with cucumber and nutmeg is sure to tingle your taste buds, as it did mine. Soya milk with saffron and almonds is unmissable. Quinoa salad with egg whites is filling. And Thai wok fried chicken salad with peanut is a meal in itself. There are fruits, soups and sandwiches too. The hotel has special discounts and packages for those wishing to treat a friend, 1+1 for Rs 5,999. Then there are Dip ‘n’ Dine and summer packages.