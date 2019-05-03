Pho King: An Absolute Hidden Gem

Casual Dining

Pho King

Said Ul Ajaib, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Khasra 258, Lane 3, Said Ul Ajaib, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Pho King is a hidden jewel. We were greeted by this beautiful very rustic looking place with blue and white decor. Honestly, I was floored and I had no choice but to take back my words and order. Taking a look at the menu I was pleasantly surprised as I saw Mexican food. So I ordered some Chimichangas and my wife ordered some Chinese stuff, don’t remember what but she had many good things to say about it. Coming to my Chimichangas. WOW! I had the Pork one and was it good! Do order the Chimichangas when you go there. They have a choice of meat In case you’re not a pork eater.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Big Group, Kids

