Pho King: An Absolute Hidden Gem

Pho King is a hidden jewel. We were greeted by this beautiful very rustic looking place with blue and white decor. Honestly, I was floored and I had no choice but to take back my words and order. Taking a look at the menu I was pleasantly surprised as I saw Mexican food. So I ordered some Chimichangas and my wife ordered some Chinese stuff, don’t remember what but she had many good things to say about it. Coming to my Chimichangas. WOW! I had the Pork one and was it good! Do order the Chimichangas when you go there. They have a choice of meat In case you’re not a pork eater.