China Calling: Shang Palace In Shangri-La's Eros Hotel Is Your Place To Go

Fine Dining

Shang Palace - Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel

New Delhi, Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel, 19, Ashoka Road, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome

The nine-ingredient Crossing The Bridge Yunan soup {which has everything from ham to quail egg} is flavourful without overpowering on taste. Everything from the prawn dimsums to the steamed sea bass is delicious, so reserve a table and have the perfect family meal.

What's My Pro Tip

They have private seating for parties with 10 or more people, so call ahead and check based on your need.

Anything Else

The clay pot chicken is drool worthy - a perfect blend of spices and for anyone who doesn't want seafood/meat. A personal favourite of mine, the prawns in XO sauce were a perfect addition to the meal.

