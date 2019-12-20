Tired Of Chinjabi Food? Try China Garden For Something Authentic

A classic place for a family dinner, this is an authentic Chinese food restaurant owned by restaurateur Nelson Wang, who is of Chinese descent.

What Was The Best Part?

Welcomed by extremely polite and professional staff; as soon as you step in you feel like you are in a high-end China-Town kinda place. From original sculptures to the interiors, you know this is gonna be a Chinese lovers delight.

Who Is It For?

China Garden can accommodate big family groups or parties. It’s also ideal for that romantic date you’ve been planning.

#LBBTip

It’s usually less crowded during lunch hours on the weekdays. Weekends, one would suggest making a table reservation especially for the evenings.

