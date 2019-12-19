Like To ‘Safar’ But Not Suffer? Go On Budget Trips With This Startup

“I don’t like to travel”, said no human ever. Okay, some of them might have, but are we listening to them? We day-dream about gorgeous places, save up for that trip, haggle and bond over it, and are ready with a new plan as soon as the last one culminates. This endless love for travel is exactly what gave birth to this exciting new travel startup called Chindi Safar.

The brainchild of three, travel-hungry individuals, Chindi Safar, as the name suggests, organises hassle-free, gratifying, and affordable trips to various parts of the country. From itineraries, well-curated food menus to AC buses for inter-state travels and accommodation in quality homestays and hostels, everything is taken care of and the happy faces on Chindi Safar’s IG are a testimony to their brilliance.

The trips that they organise take place in groups, and there are a variety of fun, bonding activities planned which will help you break the ice with fellow travellers (Dance workshop in the hills, anyone?). Chindi Safar’s whole crew travels with the group. They are all experienced trekkers who scout for everything offbeat and are available 24x7 for any and all assistance. Also, 2 out of 3 people in the crew are women and that is something which should definitely encourage female travellers to hop onto this joy-ride.

Chindi Safar is currently eight trips old and has organised trips to Parashar Lake, Udaipur, Bhrigu Lake, Spiti, and a few other places. Their trip costs vary according to the destination. For a rough idea, a trip to Manali-Spiti-Manali over five days, inclusive of transfers, accommodation, and food, will cost you just INR 13,500. If that isn’t ‘chindi’, we don’t believe in the world anymore.