OrderThis: Butter Chow Mein From Laziz Chinese Fast Food

Order the Butter Special Chow Mein {we recommend the chicken} and you’ll be hit by a wave of butter. And it’ll be delicious.

The noodles themselves are what you’d expect at any Chinese van– full of masala, bright orange and a pretty great amount of chicken chunks. Order this along with a tub of ice cream, put on your favourite film and you’re sorted. If you really want to go all the way, you could also order the spring rolls.