OrderThis: Butter Chow Mein From Laziz Chinese Fast Food

Laziz Chinese Fast Food in East of Kailash is a tiny van. Apart from a vast variety of Chinjabi dishes, they do a super {fattening} Butter Special Chow Mein.
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
Shortcut
Say Grease
Order the Butter Special Chow Mein {we recommend the chicken} and you’ll be hit by a wave of butter. And it’ll be delicious.
The noodles themselves are what you’d expect at any Chinese van– full of masala, bright orange and a pretty great amount of chicken chunks. Order this along with a tub of ice cream, put on your favourite film and you’re sorted. If you really want to go all the way, you could also order the spring rolls.
So, We're Saying...
Laziz isn’t for you if you’ve managed to stick to your new year’s resolution to eat healthy. It is for you if you have failed and accepted this gracefully and want to celebrate it shamelessly.
