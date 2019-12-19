Chinese Cuisine With English Bangs In The Lanes Of Hudson

Singh Ching: This restro serves the best desi Chinese in the lanes of Hudson. Nice ambience with mild music creates positive vibes. Enough space for family meet and party. Along with Chinese, they serve the main course and starters too. We had their momos, noodles and butter chicken. Everything was awesome in taste and rich in flavours. Courteous staff and quick service. Overall it was the place to spend family time and I also recommend it.