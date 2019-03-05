When the going gets tough, we at LBB get going, to our favourite Chinese restaurant for some good ol’ comfort food. From the classic chilli chicken and honey potato to crystal clear dim sums and crispy seaweed, here are our top picks for the best Chinese restaurants in Delhi.
Here's A List Of Delhi’s Best Chinese Restaurants Across Budgets
BUDGET
Culinaire
This semi-outdoor restaurant near GK2’s M-Block market never disappoints with its range of both Chinese and Thai. Their service is quick, the food flavoursome and prices, low.
What to order: Crispy Fried Chicken with Cashewnut, Button Mushrooms Butter Garlic
- Price for two: ₹ 800
China Bowl
A dimly-lit restaurant in the popular student area of Satya Niketan, China Bowl is done up in red lanterns and plays typical Chinese tunes. We recommend opting for their meal combos for a truly pocket-friendly experience.
What to order: Schezwan Noodles, Chilli Chicken
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Happy Hakka
Generous portions (each serving is good enough for two, easily), microwaveable packaging and online ordering– Happy Hakka knows how to keep us happy.
What to order: Meal in a Bowl (available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian variants), Kung Pao Chicken
- Price for two: ₹ 650
Shagun
Dim lighting and minimal décor, Shagun is a no-frills restaurant with an old-world charm. We’d recommend following your meal here with cups and cups of their Jasmine tea. Read more here.
What to order: Yaki Gyoza, Thai Curry, Crispy Chicken Honey Chili
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Grub Pub
Grub Pub caters mostly to the office crowd and has limited seating, but amuse yourself while you wait with its little aquarium so typical of Chinese restaurants in the 90s. You can order pretty much anything off their menu.
What to order: Bacon Cheddar Momos, Chicken Baby Corn, Fried Wontons
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
MID RANGE
Fujiya
One of the olden golden restaurants, Fujiya has a wide variety of Chinese fare. We especially recommend their seafood and soups.
What to order: Golden Fried Prawns with Garlic Sauce, Fried Calamari
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Side Wok
Side Wok is a safe bet when you’re looking to go out for a nice Chinese meal with your family. They have outlets in almost every corner of the city, so you won’t have to spend too much time in traffic either.
What to order: Dim Sum Basket {vegetarian/non-vegetarian}, Burnt Garlic Soup
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Nanking
One of the restaurants most Delhi 90’s kids have grown up on, Nanking offers regular Chinese fare along with an impressive selection of seafood and on occasion, pecking duck.
What to order: Salt and Pepper Prawns, Kung Pao Chicken
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Mr Choy
Rather than the regular Chinese manchurian and rice, Mr Choy’s menu features unique dim sums, small plates and Asian noodles amidst colourful and quirky décor. Read more about it here.
What to order: Mr Choy Special Noodles, Assorted Mushrooms Dim Sums
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Ichiban
Situated next to the legendary Gulati at Pandara Road, Ichiban is one of those places you shouldn’t judge by what’s on the outside. Done up classily in wooden accents, they offer a variety of delish soups, dim sums and gravies.
What to order: Chilli Garlic Noodles, Golden Fried Prawns
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
HIGH END
Jade
One of the few restaurants in city that boasts of authentic Chinese fare, Jade offers a wide variety of soups, salads, seafood, meat, and vegetables with a special focus on Beijing home-style cooking.
What to order: Prawn Crackers
- Price for two: ₹ 5000
Chi Ni
Chi Ni offers private dining rooms, a wine cellar, a bar and a breathtaking al fresco experience. With seating atop a manicured hill overlooking a stunning stained glass boat structure, Chi Ni is the ideal place for a relaxed dinner date.
What to order: Peking Duck, Poached Fungus Jiang Style
- Price for two: ₹ 5000
House of Ming
House of Ming specialises in the Cantonese and Sichuan style of cooking. You’re likely to bump into prominent socialites, politicians, fashion designers, film stars, journalists or sports figures while dining here. Do try their dim sums for starters.
What to order: Crispy Spinach with Red Chilli
- Price for two: ₹ 5500
