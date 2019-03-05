Here's A List Of Delhi’s Best Chinese Restaurants Across Budgets

When the going gets tough, we at LBB get going, to our favourite Chinese restaurant for some good ol’ comfort food. From the classic chilli chicken and honey potato to crystal clear dim sums and crispy seaweed, here are our top picks for the best Chinese restaurants in Delhi.

BUDGET

Culinaire

This semi-outdoor restaurant near GK2’s M-Block market never disappoints with its range of both Chinese and Thai. Their service is quick, the food flavoursome and prices, low.

What to order: Crispy Fried Chicken with Cashewnut, Button Mushrooms Butter Garlic

Culinaire

Shop 2, Chandan Market, S Block, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi

China Bowl

A dimly-lit restaurant in the popular student area of Satya Niketan, China Bowl is done up in red lanterns and plays typical Chinese tunes. We recommend opting for their meal combos for a truly pocket-friendly experience.

What to order: Schezwan Noodles, Chilli Chicken

China Bowl

10, Satyaniketan Market, Opp. Venkateshwara College, Satya Niketan, New Delhi

Happy Hakka

Generous portions (each serving is good enough for two, easily), microwaveable packaging and online ordering– Happy Hakka knows how to keep us happy.

What to order: Meal in a Bowl (available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian variants), Kung Pao Chicken


Happy Hakka

A-117, Lajpat Nagar Part 1, New Delhi

Shagun

Dim lighting and minimal décor, Shagun is a no-frills restaurant with an old-world charm. We’d recommend following your meal here with cups and cups of their Jasmine tea. Read more here.

What to order: Yaki Gyoza, Thai Curry, Crispy Chicken Honey Chili

Shagun Restaurant

F-16, Opp. NDPL Office, Vijay Nagar, New Delhi

Grub Pub

Grub Pub caters mostly to the office crowd and has limited seating, but amuse yourself while you wait with its little aquarium so typical of Chinese restaurants in the 90s. You can order pretty much anything off their menu.

What to order: Bacon Cheddar Momos, Chicken Baby Corn, Fried Wontons

Grub Pub

E-11, Hauz Khas Main Market, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

MID RANGE

Fujiya

One of the olden golden restaurants, Fujiya has a wide variety of Chinese fare. We especially recommend their seafood and soups.

What to order: Golden Fried Prawns with Garlic Sauce, Fried Calamari

Fujiya Restaurant

12/48, Malcha Marg Market, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Side Wok

Side Wok is a safe bet when you’re looking to go out for a nice Chinese meal with your family. They have outlets in almost every corner of the city, so you won’t have to spend too much time in traffic either.

What to order: Dim Sum Basket {vegetarian/non-vegetarian}, Burnt Garlic Soup

Side Wok

19, Khan Market, New Delhi

Nanking

One of the restaurants most Delhi 90’s kids have grown up on, Nanking offers regular Chinese fare along with an impressive selection of seafood and on occasion, pecking duck.

What to order: Salt and Pepper Prawns, Kung Pao Chicken


Nanking

Local Shopping Complex, C-6, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

Mr Choy

Rather than the regular Chinese manchurian and rice, Mr Choy’s menu features unique dim sums, small plates and Asian noodles amidst colourful and quirky décor. Read more about it here.

What to order: Mr Choy Special Noodles, Assorted Mushrooms Dim Sums


Mr. Choy

15, Middle Lane, Khan Market, New Delhi

Ichiban

Situated next to the legendary Gulati at Pandara Road, Ichiban is one of those places you shouldn’t judge by what’s on the outside. Done up classily in wooden accents, they offer a variety of delish soups, dim sums and gravies.

What to order: Chilli Garlic Noodles, Golden Fried Prawns

Ichiban Restaurant

9, Pandara Road Market, India Gate, New Delhi

HIGH END

Jade

One of the few restaurants in city that boasts of authentic Chinese fare, Jade offers a wide variety of soups, salads, seafood, meat, and vegetables with a special focus on Beijing home-style cooking.

What to order: Prawn Crackers


Jade - The Claridges

The Claridges, 12, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Road, New Delhi

Chi Ni

Chi Ni offers private dining rooms, a wine cellar, a bar and a breathtaking al fresco experience. With seating atop a manicured hill overlooking a stunning stained glass boat structure, Chi Ni is the ideal place for a relaxed dinner date.

What to order: Peking Duck, Poached Fungus Jiang Style


Chi Ni

The Roseate, 21st Milestone, Samalkha, NH 8, Rajokri, New Delhi

House of Ming

House of Ming specialises in the Cantonese and Sichuan style of cooking. You’re likely to bump into prominent socialites, politicians, fashion designers, film stars, journalists or sports figures while dining here. Do try their dim sums for starters.

What to order: Crispy Spinach with Red Chilli


House Of Ming - The Taj Mahal Hotel

The Taj Mahal Hotel, 1, Mansingh Road, New Delhi

