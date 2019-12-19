Get Your Chinjabi & Butter Chicken Fix From Chik Chow

A family-run joint, Chik Chow has been around for ages. If you’re in the mood for Chinjabi, call for the chicken garlic noodles, Garlic Chicken, chop suey or mixed fried rice. Their chilli chicken and Drums Of Heaven make for good starters, if that’s what you’re looking for.

We actually really like the {boneless} butter chicken and garlic naan served here, though; it’s tasty, filling and value for money. Try the kadhai chicken if you’re looking for a little more spice. Mop this one up with a laccha paratha or roomali roti.