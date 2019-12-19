A delivery/takeaway-only place in New Friends Colony, Chik Chow serves up some great Chinjabi and delish butter chicken.
Get Your Chinjabi & Butter Chicken Fix From Chik Chow
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
Shortcut
East Meets North
A family-run joint, Chik Chow has been around for ages. If you’re in the mood for Chinjabi, call for the chicken garlic noodles, Garlic Chicken, chop suey or mixed fried rice. Their chilli chicken and Drums Of Heaven make for good starters, if that’s what you’re looking for.
We actually really like the {boneless} butter chicken and garlic naan served here, though; it’s tasty, filling and value for money. Try the kadhai chicken if you’re looking for a little more spice. Mop this one up with a laccha paratha or roomali roti.
So, We're Saying
Live in the area? This is a great budget option for when too many guests come over, and you just can’t decide what to serve.
Timings: 12:30pm – 3:30pm; 6pm – 11pm
#LBBTip
It’s right next to a theka, so you can plan your night accordingly, in case you’re picking up the food yourself and not having it delivered home. It’s closed on Tuesdays.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)