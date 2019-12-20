The all-day breakfast offerings at C'est La Vie are delish. Try the Eggs Benedict - it's a winner! This time, I tried the Spinach Omelette and paired it with the Pom Cha Fresca tea made with pomegranate seeds and organic white tea by Chiyabari. Served nice and cold, it's super refreshing on a hot day.
Wash Down An Epic Breakfast At C'est La Vie With Chiyabari's Delicious Teas
If coffee is more your cup of tea, they stock and serve Blue Tokai coffee as well.
