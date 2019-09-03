Chocolate Fudge & Hazelnut Praline? This Place Delivers Sinful Chocolate Jars!

For all you Chocoholics we have this delivery outlet which is a one-spot place to break your chocolate craving. Decadenz, is the favourite place for all the dessert enthusiast. The best part is a delivery outlet which is open till 2 am. Chocolate lovers, you can order jars in different sizes as they have Shot Jar-45ml to Jumbo Jar-350ml. The texture of the chocolate was so smooth and fine. They have super cute jars and super delicious. They have options for Dark Chocolate lovers too. Hazelnut Praline, Almond Chocolate Fudge, Oreo Cookie Fudge and Mint Chocolate Fudge are the best options to order. They also have combos and gifting options that you can order as per your preference. Gluten-free options are also available. So, chocolate addicts, this place is a must-try spot if Chocolate is love.