Folk Dance & Magic Shows: There's A Piece Of Rajasthan So Close To Delhi

Just an hour away from the concrete jungle of Delhi is Chokhi Dhani that has bajra roti, magic shows, colourful turbans and beautiful outdoors. If you’ve been missing out on time with the fam, be sure to take them to Chokhi Dhani. It's the perfect place because of its pastoral simplicity, warm hospitality and the effort that has been put into creating this beautiful setting.



They've got mud huts with art all over it, old-school lanterns and a village-like atmosphere created by the staff who are dressed in traditional Rajasthani attire (perfect for photo-ops and Insta stories!)

Watching the puppeteers tell age-old stories and the magician perfecting his tricks is something we’ve all enjoyed since we were kids, and Chokhi Dhani gives you the chance to enjoy all of it once again. You can also watch a live fire performance and folk artists singing and dancing to Rajasthani beats.

All of this is available at an incredibly affordable price, which is just INR 700 (inclusive of the meal) for adults and INR 450 for kids below 9 years. Their entire package includes welcome drinks, snacks, dinner, cultural folk dance, ghoomar dance, bhopa, kalbeliya, been party, choupal party, puppet show, magician, live pottery making, live folk songs, ethnic costume photography and you can also opt for their bajra roti served with gur and chutney—something you shouldn't miss out on. The package, however, excludes adventure activities, rides, tattoo making, chat counter, and astrology.

Chokhi Dhani is located around 73 km from Delhi and it takes about two hours to reach. It is open from 5 PM - 11 PM on all days.