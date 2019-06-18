This Eatery In Karol Bagh Serves Delicious Munchies and Quick Bites

Punjab Sweet corner is centrally located in Karol Bagh market, just a 5min walk from the kb metro station as you enter the market. This is an excellent place to satisfy your hunger pangs when in the middle of shopping in Karol Bagh. They have been serving some delicious munching options since a decade and It’s very close to my heart as I have many childhood memories attached to this spot. Grown-up there with the spot just 2mins away from my place. I remember how every Sunday in my childhood days I would accompany my father to this place and get poori chole packed for breakfast. Even now they serve the same delicious poori chole till 12 pm. So if you happen to be here in the morning then you must try their drool-worthy poori chole. The next famous dish is Chole Bhature and needless to say, they serve the best one. No other place can beat the taste and a huge shoutout to the outlet for maintaining the same taste throughout these many years. The food here is available in a variety that ranges from North-South Indian, Chinese, sweets and side dishes. And of course their major covers several chaat options, Paneer Tikkas, Rajkachori, Samosas, Sweets and Golgappas for which they use mineral water which is the best thing. This outlet is the most crowded one in this market place at any time of the day. They have a fully air-conditioned sitting area on the 1st floor and there is always waiting for about 15mins if you visit there after 1 pm. On the ground floor too, you have an option to stand in the open and eat. An extremely affordable place with high hygiene standards. Staff is courteous and service is quick keeping in mind the plenty of rush at the outlet all the time.