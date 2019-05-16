This Weekend Calls For A Startling Breakfast In The Heart Of The City

Baba Nagpal Corner discovered in the central of Lajpat market in Delhi. For the people who think about breakfast dates, can rush to this local gem which serves the best Chole Bhature. The Chole Bhature thali consists of 2 large bhatura's with chole and fried aalo and onions and Green Chilli Achar. The Chole was very spicy and perfectly flavoured with chilli achar and aalo along with Bhatura that were damn soft. Moreover, who on the earth can resist the ultimate combination.