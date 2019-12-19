Tucked away in between the numerous stores lining the Mall, Chopsticks is a restaurant in Manali, perfect for a hot, Chinese meal.
Eat Your Fill Of Thukpa At Chopsticks When In Manali
Must Eat
The gyathuk {what we commonly recognise as thukpa} here is one of the best we have had. The broth was full of flavour and the noodles were accompanied with a whole bunch of vegetables. The momo at Chopsticks are also worth a taste.
We loved their fluffy pancakes with syrup and fresh fruits, and the eggs done sunny side up, with beans and fries.
They also do breakfast and snack foods well {their chicken sandwiches served with ketchup reminded us of simpler times}. If you feel like being more experimental, they serve Japanese dishes besides the usual Indian, Chinese and Continental fare.
Must Drink
Besides the regular aerated beverages and milkshakes to complement your food, you can sit down with a bottle of beer, or something stronger, if you like.
What We Loved
The place is small but cosy. It is also the ideal spot for people-watching as it attracts every kind of diner – from the first-time tourist poring over a Lonely Planet to the shopping bag-laden family with a couple of noisy kids. Add to that the generous portions of food they serve and we are willing to have every meal of the day here.
What Didn’t Impress Us
It seemed that service with a smile wasn’t really their motto. The restaurant staff seemed surly and slow even in the morning.
What Is The Best Time To Visit?
The restaurant is bustling with people for the most part of the day {especially in the holiday season, of course}, but you can expect to be comfortably seated if you walk in around morning, or before lunch hour strikes.
#LBBTip
Order across sections on the menu to make the best of all the variety they have to offer – but keep in mind the portion sizes in order to not waste food.
