Gohana To Gurgaon: Try Choudhary's Huge Jalebis

All the way from Sonepat, these sweet fairies are humongous to say the least! Prepared in 100 per cent pure desi ghee, they are served piping hot with a glass of kulhad milk – the traditional way. Crispy, crunchy and yummy – these babies are not only the ideal sweet endings to your meal but can be had as a quick snack on its own.

Dripping with sugary sweet syrup, in spite of their size, it’s almost impossible to stop at just one. Just the sight of these golden brown jalebis frying is enough to make you drool. Word of advice, if you’re on a diet – stay away!

The outlet is a clean affair and the service is friendly. Although there is no seating at the joint, you’ll find people standing and chomping on their jalebis without a fuss. Given its size, spotting the shop might be a tad bit difficult but the distinct aroma of the jalebis will guide you there.