The amazing ambience and music make it a must go place. Circus is the best place to hang out with your friends and family. The service is quick and good. A bit expensive but worth the time. The music is soothing and makes you fall in love with the place and moreover spend time with your loved ones in such a place is always great! And the best part is it gives offers on drinks at times
Great Music & Pretty Ambience, All Hearts To This Stunning Restaurant In Cyber Hub!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2400
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IndusInd Bank Cyber City Rapid
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The pricing could be a bit lower
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
