Great Music & Pretty Ambience, All Hearts To This Stunning Restaurant In Cyber Hub!

Casual Dining

Circus

DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

DLF Tower 2, 16, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

What Makes It Awesome?

The amazing ambience and music make it a must go place. Circus is the best place to hang out with your friends and family. The service is quick and good. A bit expensive but worth the time. The music is soothing and makes you fall in love with the place and moreover spend time with your loved ones in such a place is always great! And the best part is it gives offers on drinks at times

What Could Be Better?

The pricing could be a bit lower

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

