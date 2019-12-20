CJ’s Fresh, a delivery joint in Defence Colony {that has also opened an outlet in Vasant Kunj} is dishing out loaded burgers, thin crust pizzas, pasta, sandwiches and milkshakes. And we have to say- the quality is great.
Turkey Sandwiches, Pork Pizzas & Banoffee Pie For Lunch?
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: JLN STADIUM
Meaty Eats
We’re impressed with the quality of the meats on CJ’s menu. There’s pulled pork, smoked turkey ham, grilled chicken, pepperoni, minced lamb and lots more. All in combination with cheeses, pine nuts, caramelised onions et al.
Wondering where to start from? The Gansta Lamb burger would be ideal. Followed by the Pack Deal pizza {this one’s got pulled pork, pork ham and bacon bits!}, the Firenze My Turkey Sandwich and if you can handle more, a bowl of Marinara Corner pasta with an addition of minced lamb.
Anything Else?
We’ll be honest- the only vegetarian dish we tried was the Chipotle Hummus and Pita but everything we just raved about also comes in vegetarian variants.
End with a Banoffee Pie.
So, We're Saying...
CJ’s Fresh is a great option for lunch. The portions are pretty great so you may want to refrain from over-ordering. Our only beef? You have to order fries separately.
