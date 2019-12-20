Turkey Sandwiches, Pork Pizzas & Banoffee Pie For Lunch?

We’re impressed with the quality of the meats on CJ’s menu. There’s pulled pork, smoked turkey ham, grilled chicken, pepperoni, minced lamb and lots more. All in combination with cheeses, pine nuts, caramelised onions et al.

Wondering where to start from? The Gansta Lamb burger would be ideal. Followed by the Pack Deal pizza {this one’s got pulled pork, pork ham and bacon bits!}, the Firenze My Turkey Sandwich and if you can handle more, a bowl of Marinara Corner pasta with an addition of minced lamb.