Pro Mode On: Get Clicking At The Indian Institute Of Photography

Aspiring photographers, this institute will brush up your skills and help you go pro. They'll teach you everything you need to know about light, framing, composition, cameras and more.

Aside from their full-time, UGC recognised diploma courses, we are particularly interested in their short-term courses and workshops. We hear they impart excellent modern insights into the art of capturing your surroundings, and for all you Instagram buffs, they have a specially-designed online course on mobile photography.

From what we've noticed, the fees isn't exorbitant either (especially in the case of online courses).