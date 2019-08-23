United Coffee House Rewind has a neo-classic world charm with beautiful wall panels and ceiling and yummy food. They are excellent in their service and their food presentation is beautiful and Insta worthy. One must try their Penne Pasta mix sauce. It is super yum. Also, their coolers and coffee are amazing. In the deserts, they have Tiramisu served in a jar and it is super light and delicious.
Gorgeous Interiors & Delicious Food At United Coffee House Rewind
More options in warm deserts would have been so much better
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
