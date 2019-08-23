Gorgeous Interiors & Delicious Food At United Coffee House Rewind

Casual Dining

United Coffee House Rewind

DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Cyber Hub, 1st Floor, Shop 103, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

United Coffee House Rewind has a neo-classic world charm with beautiful wall panels and ceiling and yummy food. They are excellent in their service and their food presentation is beautiful and Insta worthy. One must try their Penne Pasta mix sauce. It is super yum. Also, their coolers and coffee are amazing. In the deserts, they have Tiramisu served in a jar and it is super light and delicious.

What Could Be Better?

More options in warm deserts would have been so much better

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae.

