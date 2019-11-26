Winter Wishes: Donate Warm Clothes & Blankets Here

Winters are here and while we’re busy upgrading our wardrobe with boots, leather jackets, and snug sweaters, there are those who do not have access to enough clothes to keep them warm this season. We all know how cruel Delhi winters can be, so instead of hoarding clothes that don’t fit anymore or those that you just stopped wearing, save someone’s life by donating them.

Get in touch with these 10 places that accept old winter clothes and blankets (in good, usable condition) and spread the warmth this season.

Goonj

Goonj is a Delhi-based NGO that channelises unused/idle material from urban homes to those in need across the country. They’ve got centres across the city where you can drop off blankets and clothes, make monetary contributions for the same and these guys will make sure that your donations reach the underprivileged.


J-93, Gurjar Rajesh Pilot Marg, Sarita Vihar, New Delhi

Uday Foundation

Uday Foundation works for the welfare of children and with survivors of disasters. They accept donations in cash and kind, so in case you have extra warm clothes, blankets, shoes and the like, you can donate it to the Uday Foundation. All you have to do is drop it off at their office between 9 am to 5 pm and they can also assist if you’re looking to organise a donation drive in your office/neighbourhood.


113/A-1, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Adhchini, New Delhi

Agewell Foundation

An NGO that works towards the upliftment of the deprived and homeless elderly, Agewell Foundation launches a Share The Warmth Campain during winters every year. As a part of this campaign, they release a list of pick-up points across the city where you can drop off winter clothes and blankets and the volunteers at Agewell distribute them among the old and the needy. You can check their website for more details.

M-8/A, 2nd Floor, Vinoba Puri, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

Clothes Box Foundation

Clothes Box Foundation has a vision that every individual will have clean clothes to wear and in attempt to achieve this vision the company collects clothes from your doorstep at a nominal charge or you could drop off the clothes at one of their collection centres, from where they are given to those in need of them across the country. Since its inception, they’ve given clean clothes to more than 39,000 happy recipients.

You can know more here.

Paras Trade Centre, 48, Faridabad Gurgaon Road, Mandi, Gurgaon

Share At Door Step

Share At Door Step is a Bangalore-based social venture that organises collection campaigns where they’ll pick up the goods you wish to donate, drop it off at one of the 100 NGOs they’ve partnered with across India and sometimes, they even give you goodies to encourage good deeds like these. If you wish to donate, simply login to their website and schedule a pickup.


Asha bhawan

Asha Bhawan Trust of India is dedicated to helping the homeless and those who suffer from drug addiction. They have three centres in the city, one in Janakpuri, another one in Govindpuri, and in Gurgaon where you can drop off clothes and blankets you’d like to donate or you can even get in touch with them to schedule a pick-up from your house.


1402-B/13, 1st Floor, Opp. Mother Dairy, Govindpuri, New Delhi

HelpAge India

Committed towards supporting the disadvantaged elderly citizens of the country, HelpAge India is an organisation that will help you get in touch with old age homes in your area where there is a requirement for clothes and blankets. You can then contact the respective old age home and directly drop off the clothes at their designated address.


C-14, Qutab Institutional Area, Adchini, New Delhi

Pahel

Pahel is an NGO that focuses on education, hygiene, and areas of education. It was started in the year 2004 and they organise clothes collection drives quite frequently. Although there isn't a proper schedule for the same, you can call them anytime for further details. 

N-89, AF Enclave Part 1, Okhla, New Delhi

Give India

Started in the year 2000, Give India works for children and the elderly in the areas of education, health, and more. For donations, they are open to any kind and you could either donate online or by visiting their centre which is based out of Gurgaon. If you wish to donate clothes, you can visit their website and fill in the necessary details and they will contact you for further communication. 
Unitech World Cyber Park, Tower A, 4th Floor, Unit 406, Sector 39, Gurgaon

    Dream Girl Foundation

    Based out of Gurgaon, Dream Girl Foundation focuses on healthcare, education, and works to provide a better future for the unprivileged girls. They regularly accept clothes donation so, either you can call them up or check their website to understand how you could donate. 

    99-H, Near Eminence Tuition Center, Surya Vihar, Sector 9, Gurgaon

