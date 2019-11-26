Winters are here and while we’re busy upgrading our wardrobe with boots, leather jackets, and snug sweaters, there are those who do not have access to enough clothes to keep them warm this season. We all know how cruel Delhi winters can be, so instead of hoarding clothes that don’t fit anymore or those that you just stopped wearing, save someone’s life by donating them.

Get in touch with these 10 places that accept old winter clothes and blankets (in good, usable condition) and spread the warmth this season.