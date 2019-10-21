We Picked Out The Best Co-Working Spaces In Delhi NCR

With a presence in cities across the country, Smartworks has six co-working spaces (in areas like Nehru Place, Delhi-Noida expressway, Logix Cyber Park Gurgaon, and Golf Course Road, among others) across Delhi/NCR. Inspiring biophilic design, tech-enabled office solutions, and greener spaces is the focus of all its facilities to create a positive environment.



Smartworks offers an array of services to its members for a hassle-free experience. These include conference rooms, internet and printing services, meeting rooms, sports facilities, crèche, concierge services, ideation, and collaboration rooms, locker services, fitness studio and partnerships across various verticals.

Price: Starting at INR 8,000/month (differs as per locations). Price is inclusive of all services and facilities.