If you are an entrepreneur or a freelancer, who is looking for a place where work and play go hand in hand, and you feel the budget is a problem, then we have sorted this for you. We pick some of the best co-working spaces in Delhi/NCR and you could thank us later.
We Picked Out The Best Co-Working Spaces In Delhi NCR
Smartworks
With a presence in cities across the country, Smartworks has six co-working spaces (in areas like Nehru Place, Delhi-Noida expressway, Logix Cyber Park Gurgaon, and Golf Course Road, among others) across Delhi/NCR. Inspiring biophilic design, tech-enabled office solutions, and greener spaces is the focus of all its facilities to create a positive environment.
Smartworks offers an array of services to its members for a hassle-free experience. These include conference rooms, internet and printing services, meeting rooms, sports facilities, crèche, concierge services, ideation, and collaboration rooms, locker services, fitness studio and partnerships across various verticals.
Price: Starting at INR 8,000/month (differs as per locations). Price is inclusive of all services and facilities.
CoworkIn
With an aim to provide spaces that make a difference, CoworkIn offers affordable office desks, private offices, meeting rooms, event spaces, and virtual offices to entrepreneurs, freelancers, and professionals. Currently, the brand covers major areas around Delhi/NCR. It is situated in Lajpat Nagar, Nehru Place, Patel Nagar, Hauz Khas Village in Delhi and in sector 39, Gurgaon.
Price: Daily use is at INR 399 + taxes, part-time (12 days a month) is at INR 3,500 + taxes, full time is INR 6,500 + taxes and a private team room is at INR 25,000 per month
91 Springboard
Positioned as a growth hub for start-ups, 91 Springboard goes beyond office walls and even provides access to a network of mentors, as well as a forum for posting/finding jobs. Their office in Nehru Place is home to over 250 co-workers, while one of their spaces in Gurgaon in sector 44 can seat more than 1200 co-workers.
Their 24×7 office infrastructure engenders support, key service providers, knowledge sharing, collaboration, and networking. Virtual Office facilities are also available, including a receiving address for your mail, and free mail forwarding. The regularly host events and meetups for investor pitches, networking and talks and workshops.
Price: Starting at INR 5300/person for the Hot Desk.
Social Works By Social Offline
Social Offline is one of the more well-known, collaborative work spaces in Delhi. Equipped with Wi-Fi, printers, stationery, lockers, conference rooms and cafe-style seating, the aim is to encourage physical interaction. But, we’re not complaining; you could end up sitting next to some very interesting people.
The only catch is Social asks for applications, and you can’t just walk in. They are flexible in terms of daily, weekly, and monthly packages.
PS: membership to one Social entitles you access to Socials all over the country.
Price: The price varies depending on your requirements. You might have to connect directly with the folks at Social.
Innov8
Innov8 is a co-working space started by a group of entrepreneurs and investors who want to use their experience to nurture and guide start ups. A fun, spunky workspace set up in multiple locations across the country; the spaces are equipped with all the facilities that you would need under one roof. A recreation room to unwind, strategic mentorship for your projects, a sun-soaked terrace and customisable workstations all
await you here. They also host talks and workshops for entrepreneurs and young businesses.
Price: You could log on to their website and request a callback. Although, a hot desk at their CP space in Delhi starts at INR 7,999 per month.
Investopad
Investopad houses many a promising start-up and promises to provide co-working and event facilities. They also help curate a global mentorship community to help start-ups grow and realise their ideas.
They also provide experts in digital marketing, design, and tech to assist you with brand building, and other problems you may run in to. They hold regular events which are held by and for the members of their studio and you could also avail AWS credits, tax, and accounting benefits, FnB discounts, and a lot more.
Price: Daily price starting at INR 500.
Un-Boxed
Un-Boxed strives to create more of a community, rather than an office, so coming to work has more meaning. They’re modelled as a plugin and play concept where, save the machine, they’ll provide every other facility. Think Wi-Fi, cafeteria, lounge, printer, scanner, photocopy machine, projector screen, 24/7 professional security, common reception area, conference halls, and of course, your very own work station.
And for when you’re not in the mode to work? Kick back in their recreation room, with the TT table, or literally kick back in the hammock, and then subsequently up your heart beat at their in-house gym.
Prices: They have a free three-day trial and post that, their part-time pass starts at INR 4000/seat.
Coworkdelhi
Coworkdelhi is a perfect space for any start-ups or individuals that along with co-working is also looking to built network through networking events, marketing support, and expert mentorship. It’s only 300m from the metro station. You also have electricity at all times, as well as Wi-Fi and coffee. You can opt for a monthly pass, or a daily one if your work is short-term.
The interiors are quirky and going to work will be a real joy. There’s also a conference room that you can rent out for big meetings if need be.
Price: Their daily pass starts at INR 499 and monthly plan starts at INR 5999.
Delhi Co.
Delhi Co. is a co-working space with a group of friendly founders who go out of their way to help young businesses. With service tie-ups and a mentor network across all relevant verticals, they promise to help you cross all your starting up hurdles with ease.
Price: INR 3,999/month for dedicated desk-lite and INR 5,999/month for dedicated desks-premium.
A Little Anarky
Known for being a great film production studio, A Little Anarky also offers a co-working space. Tucked away in the lanes of HKV, they offer clients workstations (either desks, couches or breakout spaces), a conference room, Wi-Fi and a pantry, a massive terrace to take a break and, of course, a kickass audio and projection setup.
They even organise workshops, screenings and seminars, and have a team full of creative, playful minds to help you ideate.
Price: You'll have to fill a form on their website and they'll get in touch with you to discuss prices and other details.
Base Station
Located in Shapur Jat, Base Station is a co-working space run by Miranj; a design studio. While generally co-working spaces are aimed at groups of professionals working together, Base Station rather encourages individuals to come work alone and interact with each other. They’ve purposefully kept the number of seats towards the lower side, so as to avoid overcrowding and give the joint a spacious vibe. Make this your go-to co-working spot if you’re into working alongside fresh cups of coffee, some soothing ambient music, and a well-stocked pantry.
Price: INR 3,000/week, INR 4,500 for two weeks, and INR 7,000/month.
myHQ
MyHQ isn't a space per se, but a network of work cafes and spaces accessible via their website and app. With over 50 locations in NCR, it's a great option if you're frequently on the move. MyHQ ensures each partner location has high-speed internet, power access and stationery available at all times. They have several plans on offer based on the number of times you plan to visit one of their spaces. As a member, you can also get discounted rates for food and drinks at many locations.
Price: Plans start at INR 299 for a single visit. You can also book your free trial via their website.
Skootr
With more than 5,000 community members, Skootr has a lot to offer. Whether you are looking for personal space or for your growing team, this place will help you with customised options. With 24x7 power backup and unlimited high-speed wifi, they are present in some of the major areas around Delhi and Gurgaon.
For price details, do give them a call and they'll understand what exactly you need and help you with prices.
Spring House CoWorking
Spring House is a co-working community that believes in getting like-minded people together on one platform. It is spread across 2,00,000 sq ft across 14 locations in Delhi/NCR. With in-house pantry and unlimited tea and coffee on offer, they have plenty of facilities for you.
Price: Day access starts from INR 500 plus taxes.
Think Valley
Based out of Gurgaon, they have ample options available for you in terms of sharing spaces. They have a library, high-speed internet, and they also offer discount cards. Also, did we tell you that they organise weekend getaways?
In order to understand pricing, you'll have to call them up and give them your requirements.
Tippling Street
If you are looking for a place that is fun to work, Tippling Street is the place for you. This place offers eccentric interiors and chill vibes. You also get free high-speed wifi and stationery.
PS: It's mostly a cafe but they also offer space to work.
Price: Their price for single visit starts at INR 299.
Koworkspace
Situated in Dwarka, this co-working space provides spaces for freelancers, entrepreneurs, startups, and professionals. It's perfect if you are looking at space to grow your business at affordable prices. You get high-speed internet, private cabin offices, dedicated desks. You can even book a free tour via their website.
Price: Their day pass starts at INR 200 and hot desks at INR 3,000/month.
Awfis
Located in major cities across the country, awfis believes that they provide more than just space. They offer cost-efficient plans and you can take hourly, weekly, monthly, and yearly memberships. Plus, there is no set-up fee involved and no security deposit.
Price: Depends on the location. The price of fixed desks at their CP outlet is INR 800.
Co-offiz
With offices located in Preet Vihar, Janakpuri, and Netaji Subhash Place, the place promises good facilities and a nice ambience. You can schedule a tour by visiting their website.
Price: Open seating at INR 8,000/month and 15-day plan at INR 5,000/month.
Inhwa Business Centre
For all the free-spirited mavericks who miss their swanky offices (or at least some of the basic comforts that come with an office), Inhwa will lessen your woes. You’re all set to not just work, but run a business from this brightly-lit and well-designed space. You can choose between workstations and private offices, depending on your need for privacy and the title you give yourself. Besides the basics, they also offer company incorporation, branding advice, and legal and account services (so you don’t have to worry about payroll, after all).
The real genius though is the Virtual Office– that utopia where one doesn’t have to physically go into work. But for when you need a physical space to receive guests, or secretarial services to answer calls to your dedicated phone line, this is the complete package.
Price: Virtual Office packages start at INR 2,000 per month, office space at approximately INR 11,000 per month
Workspaze by Incuspaze
The Workspaze co-working space in CP is especially designed for MSMEs and start ups. They have a conference room, a training room and also a meeting room. They also have a quaint green area where people can enjoy their coffee and take a break.
Price: INR 5,000 for a hot desk and INR 14,500 for cabin seats.
