Free WiFi, Chai & Even A Gaming Zone: These Are Some Of The Best Co-Working Spaces In Town

Even as Gurgaon’s skyline is teeming with high-rises and office buildings, there’s another aspect to the city’s corporate life. Co-working spaces represent a new, changing work culture and, luckily for start-ups and soon-to-be entrepreneurs, G-Town has lots of options.

In pursuit of your dream, here’s where you might set up shop.

Inhwa Business Centre

For all the free-spirited mavericks who miss their swanky offices {or at least some of the basic comforts that come with an office}, Inhwa will lessen your woes. You’re all set to not just work, but run a full-fledged business from this brightly-lit and well-designed space. You can choose between workstations and private offices depending on your need for privacy and the title you choose give yourself. Besides the basics, they also offer company incorporation, branding advice, and legal & account services {so you don’t have to worry about payroll, after all}.

The real genius, though, is the Virtual Office; that utopia where one doesn’t have to physically go into work. But for when you need a physical space to receive guests, or secretarial services to answer calls on your dedicated phone line, this is the complete package.

Inhwa Business Centre

4.3

Iris Tech Park, Sohna Road, Sector 48, Gurgaon

CoworkIn

Not everybody is lucky enough to work out of a villa in GK1 or close to Galleria, Gurgaon, but if you’re flying solo, this could be the ideal station from which to operate. The informal houses provide not only a workspace for ad hoc short-term or long-term use, but also a community of independent members who probably fled the traditional office scene for reasons similar to yours.

You might find them staying in one of the guest rooms or using daytime facilities. There is a shared workspace with desks, private rooms for teams to work together, and separate lounges {a formal one for meetings and an informal one for breakout sessions}. Other than business-centre staples, there’s also a cook on-site to prepare meals if you choose to join the lunch plan, and two fixed rounds of chai during the day.

Sounds better than our office already!

CoworkIn

1.0

1003, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

Experia Media

This one is limited-opportunity for whoever fits the bill and grabs the space first. The home-style studio comes with high-speed connectivity, access to the kitchen, plenty of parking, and air-conditioning. There’s even a garden and two friendly dogs for the much-needed downtime.

Experia Media

Jacaranda Marg, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurgaon

Sprout Box

Sprout Box offers tons of flexibility, and that’s why we love it. With a space for 74 workers, daily and weekly passes, conference rooms, speedy internet, a rooftop cafe and free chai and coffee, Sprout Box does its best to ensure you have everything you need on your journey to success.

They also organise Happy Hour Wednesdays so you can engage with startups that are working there as well as around in the city.

SproutBox

37, Arjun Marg, Block E, DLF Phase 1, Sector 26A, Gurgaon

91 Springboard

Positioned as a growth hub for start-ups, 91 Springboard goes beyond office walls and provides access to a network of mentors, as well as a forum for posting/finding jobs. The 20,000 sq ft Delhi basement office is home to over 252 co-workers, while 15,000 sq ft in Gurgaon provides working shelter to about 290 co-workers.

Their 24×7 office infrastructure engenders support, key service providers, knowledge sharing, collaboration and networking. Virtual office facilities are also available, including a receiving address for your mail and free mail forwarding. They also regularly host events and meet-ups for investor pitches, networking and talks and workshops.

AltF Coworking

A 24-hour space to work out of, AltF Coworking has shared spaces, team rooms and double-occupancy spaces for you to operate out of. Whether you need one desk for solo work or an entire room to get your team raring to go, there are plenty of resources at your disposal here.

What’s more? They provide you with round-the-clock access, have power backup {no more information loss} and plenty of rejuvenation in the form of tea and coffee.

Investopad

Investopad houses many a promising start-up, and promises to provide co-working and event facilities. They also help curate a global mentorship community to help start-ups grow and realise their ideas.

They also provide experts in digital marketing, design and tech to assist you with brand building, and other problems you may run into. If you’re looking for help with structuring your organisation, they can also help with access to services from consulting partners {think IP, accounting and HR}.

Best news for all you start-ups: They’re well hooked up and can help make funding happen. It’s the perfect place if you’re looking for a springboard to get you started.

Write to hello@investopad.com to find out more

Investopad

4.5

18, Institutional Area, Sector 32, Gurgaon

Cyber Hub Social

Let Social take you offline with their chawl-style workspaces and endless cups of chai. It is a members-only space {you can apply here} that lets you brainstorm, come up with the next big idea or just day dream. The office spaces transport you to the chawls of Mumbai, and are comfy yet conducive to work.

The cool thing about Gurgaon’s first Social is that you’re assigned a completely private work space so you don’t have to share. What do you get when you go offline? A space to work from, Monday through Friday from 9am – 6pm, high-speed internet, and food and drinks that are redeemable against your membership fee.

If you find yourself in Delhi, the membership also gets you access to Social workspaces across the city.

Cyber Hub Social

4.4

Cyber Hub, Tower 8-C, Ground Floor, Shop 4-A, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

Grappus Coworking

Beat the stress that comes from helming a start-up organisation at this new space in Gurgaon. They promise 3,000 sq. ft of space with lots of happy, quirky elements, so Mondays aren’t so bad anymore. There’s lots of art-work, comfy couches, music that will calm your frazzled nerves, and lots and pots of coffee.

The space is equipped with designated desks, private studies and a casual lounge for brainstorming sessions, making it perfect for innovation. If we were really trying to sell you on Grappus, and we aren’t, we’d tell you about the gaming zone, too. You could just find out more here.

Grappus Coworking

4.4

218-220, SS Plaza, Sector 47, Gurgaon

