Handbag Legend, Coach, Opens Its First Retail Store In The Capital

We told you that Coach was coming to India and, though Mumbai got first dibs, the handbag biggies have just opened their first store in the capital as anticipated. You get no prizes for guessing that Coach has set up shop in DLF Emporio, but you could treat yourself to their famous, prized Saddle bags instead.

A handbag wall that’s straight out of our closet dreams, deeply coveted pieces from Coach 1941 {this collection is named for the year that Coach stormed onto the global fashion scene}, the well-loved Rogue bags in glove-tanned leather and an aesthetic that’s more chic than any space we could imagine – these are important reasons to go to that store right now.

What else, you ask? Finely-crafted Coach footwear, wallets, men and women’s clothing {the scarves are lovely} and travel accessories will have you spending all your hard-earned money.

If you’re still sitting at home, check out their entire collection here and marvel in the fact that it’s all available in friendly Dilli neighbourhood, Vasant Kunj.